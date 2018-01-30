Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in South Shields

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was injured in a road accident in South Tyneside earlier today.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called out shortly before 1pm following an incident in Chichester Road in South Shields.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was taken to South Tyneside District Hospital in the town, with police saying she has suffered "non-life threatening injuries".

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said:" Police received report at 1pm of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Chichester Road, South Shields.

"The pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her 70s, was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

A spokeswoman for the NEAS said: "We were called at 12.52pm today to reports of a road traffic collision in Chichester Road in South Shields.

"We dispatched one double crew ambulance to the scene.

"We have taken one female patient to South Tyneside District Hospital."