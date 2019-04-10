Woman taken to hospital after falling from her horse near Souter Lighthouse

A woman had to be taken to hospital after she fell from her horse near cliff tops in South Shields.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called out to cliff tops near Souter Lighthouse shortly before 9pm last night

The organisation along with Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team helped teams from the North East Ambulance Service to get the woman to an ambulance.

She was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Sundeland Coastguard Rescue Team said on its Facebook page: "Together with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, called to assist North East Ambulance Service regarding a lady who had fallen from her horse on cliff tops near Souter Lighthouse.

"Teams assisted NEAS personnel to convey casualty to waiting ambulance.

"Taken to hospital for treatment."