Woman taken to RVI after being hit by bus in South Shields

A woman has been taken to hospital with chest and arms injuries after being hit by a bus in South Shields this morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 7.25am today, police received a report that a bus had been in collision with a pedestrian on Prince Edward Road, South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and a 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her arm and chest.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 7.21am to a report of a woman involved in a road traffic collision.

"We sent a double-crewed ambulance, a hazardous area response team and a rapid response vehicle.

"The patient was taken to the RVI with suspected fractures."

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 126 060219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.