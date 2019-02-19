Woman thrown out of council house amid noise complaints and dumped rubbish

A woman has been evicted from her council house due to excessive noise, partying and waste built up at the property.

South Tyneside Homes took action against 38-year-old Mandy Kerrigan following numerous complaints about loud music, shouting, screaming and partying from her three-bedroom maisonette in Bishop Crescent, Jarrow.

South Shields County Court heard how Kerrigan had taken on the tenancy in June 2016.

However, the housing association started receiving complaints about noise from the property from January 2017 for more than 12 months.

On occasions, the party would go on for hours through the night with people spilling out on to the street and arguments and fighting leading police to attend.

The court was also told that household waste, black bags and furniture began building up in the front and back gardens over the summer months of 2017, with notices requiring her to clean up the mess being ignored.

When South Tyneside Homes were forced to clear the waste in the June, additional bags appeared in the July.

Despite warnings that her tenancy was at risk and notices served requiring her to change the situation, the waste accumulations and loud music continued much to the distress of local residents.

An inspection of the property also found damage to internal doors, front and back doors.

Over that time, South Tyneside Homes carried out three waste clearances from the gardens at a cost to council taxpayers.

South Tyneside Homes secured the Possession Order in November and the eviction took place yesterday.

A South Tyneside Homes spokesperson said: “Our residents have the right to live in a peaceful environment which is why we work closely with our partners at the council to tackle the issue of problem tenants on our estates.

“Kerrigan’s complete lack of responsibility for the property and the anti-social behaviour of visitors to her property have had a serious negative impact on the local community.

“Despite being given numerous warnings and opportunities to make a positive change, the problems continued.

"She continued to breach her Tenancy Agreement on a number of counts.

"This is something we will not tolerate.

"In this case we were left with no other option but to seek possession through the courts.

“We hope that this enforcement action offers some respite to the local community.

"We would also like to thank local people for their support in this case and would continue to urge residents to report incidents of anti-social behaviour so that we can take whatever action is necessary.”

Anti-social behaviour incidents can be reported with the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit on (0191) 427 7999, the Customer Contact Centre on 424 7000, via email: asb@southtyneside.homes.org.uk text ASB followed by the message to 07786 200 802 or online at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/asb