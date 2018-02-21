Woman with ‘happiest job in South Tyneside’ backs Best of Health awards

Lynn Gibson loves her job at South Tyneside District Hospital - because she gets to give wonderful news to her patients.

The advanced practitioner sonographer has spent the last five years on the ultrasound section which means her work includes doing baby scans.

South Tyneside District Hospital.

“I love my job,” said Lynn who added: “I interact with people a lot and it is always one-to-one in ultrasound.

“It is where I have an advantage. I work with people who come into hospital in happy circumstances and there are very few occasions where that happens.”

Lynn started as a radiographer in 2005 and said the highlight of her job was “the contact with people.

“And we can have a big impact on people’s lives fairly quickly.”

It is where I have an advantage. I work with people who come into hospital in happy circumstances and there are very few occasions where that happens Lynn Gibson

Lynn spoke to the Gazette to back the Best of Health Awards which recognises excellence in the health service in the Wearside and South Tyneside areas.

She added: “It is a great idea. We have a lot of staff here who put a lot in and it is a morale booster.”

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

We thank them all for their fantastic backing and watch out for more information on each in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, we need your entries to truly reward those who deserve praise.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Monday, April 2.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

The categories.

GP/Practice of the Year.

Hospital Doctor of the Year.

Nurse of the Year.

Community Nurse of the Year.

Dentist/Practice of the Year.

Optometrist of the Year.

Therapist of the Year.

Care Worker of the Year.

Dental Nurse of the Year.

Midwife of the Year.

Pharmacist of the Year.

Team of the Year.

Customer Service/Unsung Hero Award.

Long-term Achievement.