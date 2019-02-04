Women ‘not aware’ of drinking cancer risk

Just over a third of women are aware of the link between alcohol and breast cancer - despite evidence that any level of regular drinking raises the risks.

That is the finding of a new survey from Balance, The North East Alcohol Office, as a campaign launches across the region urging women to reduce their drinking and reduce the risks.

Colin Shevills, director ofBalance.

It also found that nearly one in five women (19%) are drinking above the Chief Medical Officer’s recommended limit of consuming no more than 14 units per week to stay “low risk” from a range of health conditions, including cancer.

Balance, the North East Alcohol Office, is relaunching its Spot of Lunch campaign across TV, online and Facebook in a bid to inform women across the region to help them make more informed choices.

Colin Shevills, director of Balance, said: “Like tobacco, alcohol causes cancer and with breast cancer, evidence is clear there is no ‘safe’ level of drinking. Even relatively low levels of regular alcohol consumption can increase the risk.

“This is not about scaremongering but raising awareness of a risk women have a right to know about.”

It’s only by making people more aware that they can make informed choices.”