Women on a mission for a new set of wheels for Hebburn community group

Two women have been inspired to dig out their hiking boots to raise cash to buy a van to help with the collection of donations for people across South Tyneside.

Angie Comerford and Jo Durkin, who set up Hebburn Helps (Crisis Response), have set themselves a challenge of climbing Ben Nevis.

Ben Nevis.

The feat will see the women, who will be joined by family and friends, climbing a height of 4,406ft over 10.5miles.

It is hoped by taking on the fundraising challenge it will help the pair raise enough money to buy a second-hand van.

This will be used to pick-up collections from kind-hearted residents and businesses and drop-off donations to families in need.

Jo Durkin said: “We are both overhwlemed by the help and support we are receiving for what we do, we can’t thank everyone enough.

We’re not asking for a shiny new van, we’re just trying to raise enough for us to buy a second hand van. Jo Durkin

“But, due to the number of people wanting to donate and the amount businesses are donating, Angie’s car just no longer cuts it.

“We have done the best we can but it really has come to the point where we need a van.

“The other week, a business at the MetroCentre donated a lot of items, but we couldn’t get it all in the car so Angie needed to do two trips.

“If we had a van it would cut down on the number of trips we have to make. It would also make distributing donations a lot easier.

“We’re not asking for a shiny new van, we’re just trying to raise enough for us to buy a second-hand van.

“Neither of us have done anything like this before, so it’s going to be experience for all of us.”

Hebburn Helps, launched in 2015, and based at South Tyneside Children’s Centre, in Campbell Park Road, provides help to families struggling to make ends meet through donations of food parcels, clothing, household items and provides drop-ins sessions for people seeking benefits advice and those aged 16-24 who are facing homelessness.

The women have also joined forces with Greggs and Morrisons in Jarrow which donate surplus food, nearing its sell-by date and can’t be sold in store, which is then used to create food hampers.

Last year, Angie and Jo, with a team of volunteers gave support to 850 people struggling to make ends meet. During the summer holidays they provided 1,047 packed lunches to youngsters.

The team rely on donations of food, clothing, baby equipment, toys, household items and more.

Anyone who would like to make a donation towards the fundraising target can visit www.gofundme.com/bennevishh

For details onf Hebburn Helps visit hebburnhelps.co.uk/