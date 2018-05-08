Women’s writing will help protect victims of domestic violence

A South Tyneside author is helping protect victims of domestic violence.

Kay Stewart is part of a North East women writers’ collective which has produced a fund-raising anthology of short stories covering a range of genres from historical fiction to gritty noir.

‘Sisterhood’ is a collection of 10 stories which explores the wide-ranging issues which affect women today, celebrating and promoting collaboration as the ultimate empowerment tool.

The book will be launched on June 23 and all proceeds will be donated to Newcastle Women’s Aid.

“This project is one that is close to my heart as I love women’s writing and all that it brings with it, from so many diverse backgrounds,” said Kay, who is originally from Sunderland and now lives in East Boldon.

“This local women’s collective gives us all a chance to have our work published and explore themes that haven’t necessarily been written about extensively before.

“My own story, about a tap-dancing octogenarian, was inspired by attending a dancing class in Toward Road, Sunderland, when I was younger, and also by my mother’s positive attitude to life.

“She would definitely still love to tap dance at 94.”

Writers’ group Elementary Sisterhood was founded in 2017 by Victoria Watson, of copywriters Elementary V Watson, to create a support network for female writers.

‘Sisterhood’ will be launched on Saturday, June 23 at Women of Words, an evening of poetry and readings celebrating the centenary of women’s suffrage, at Old Low Light Heritage Centre, North Shields, from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Tickets cost £10 and can either be bought in advance or on the door. To find out more visit www.oldlowlight.co.uk.