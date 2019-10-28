Works start at North Marine Park, South Shields, with Coun John Anglin, Jade Ridley, Friends chairman Christine Calvert and Esh's Stephen McClean, and Stuart Rand.

The £3.2million scheme - which has been supported by a £2.4mllion grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund - is set to restore some of the park’s original Victorian features, as well as introducing new elements.

The project, which is expected to take 12 months, was given the go-ahead in July 2019, despite objections from residents.

The first phase will focus on restoring the Grand Promenade staircase and surrounding area, including new paths, terrace, landscaping and street lighting.

Coun John Anglin, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy at South Tyneside Council, said: “It’s exciting to see this project get underway and activity beginning on site. It’s a real milestone because it’s the culmination of years of planning and securing funding.

“North Marine Park is already one of the borough’s most beautiful assets and this restoration work will further enhance its splendour.

“Its original Victorian features will be brought back to life and a number of new additions, such as a themed play area, will ensure this park remains a favourite with residents and visitors for future generations, as it has been for over a century.”

Key elements include creating better links with Littlehaven Promenade and improving the area around the Lawe Top.

Artist's impression of a revamped North Marine Park in South Shields.

As well as a themed play area reflecting the Borough’s heritage, there are plans to develop art installations, an event programme and ‘play to pay’ activities such as pitch and putt and bowling.

Coun Anglin added: “North Marine Park was designed with the local community in mind so we want them to love and value it as much as previous generations have.”

The work, which is being carried out by Esh Construction, will be undertaken in phases so the park can remain open.

Stephen McClean, Contracts Manager at Esh Civils, said: “It’s great to be appointed by South Tyneside Council to deliver this fantastic scheme, which is a fantastic investment for the area.

“We are currently working with the local community providing a range of social value initiatives such as STEM sessions, safety talks and employability sessions in local schools whilst on site delivering this project.”

