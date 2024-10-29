Work is underway on a brand new £31million Extra Care housing project in Hebburn

Construction is underway on a cutting-edge Extra Care scheme.

Work is set to get underway on the development of a brand new Extra Care scheme in Hebburn town centre.

The 95-apartment scheme, which is based on the site of the former Lincoln Court scheme just behind Hebburn Central, is a partnership between South Tyneside Council and Karbon Homes - with Robertson Construction North East taking on the role as the lead contractor.

It will comprise 20 two-bed and 75 one-bed apartments, 17 of which will be specialist dementia apartments.

Karbon Homes will own and manage the development, whilst South Tyneside Council’s Adult Social Care Team will support the allocation of the apartments.

From left: Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, Neil Kennedy, regional managing director of Robertson Construction North East and Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence at South Tyneside Council. | Other 3rd Party

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, has expressed her delight at getting progress on the development underway.

She said: “We’re looking forward to work getting underway at Hebburn as we begin the delivery of this exciting new Extra Care development.

“This project represents a major commitment from us to providing affordable, high quality homes, designed for those who have additional support and care needs to live independently.

“It’s fantastic to be partnering with South Tyneside Council to ensure we deliver a scheme that meets the needs of the local area and enables its residents to live life to the full.”

Bringing more housing of this type to the borough forms part of South Tyneside Council’s wider Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy.

This is aimed at supporting people who may need care and support to live independently within the community.

Cllr Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: “It’s exciting to see work getting underway on this development, which will allow not just our older people, but younger adults with care needs to live in the community with care and support.

“We know this is so important to our residents, who’ve told us that they want to be able to continue to live independently for as long as possible rather than going into residential care.

“One of our key ambitions is for people to stay healthy and well throughout their lives, and provision of this specialist, affordable accommodation will help us deliver on that ambition.”

The Hebburn Extra Care scheme is the first in a number of potential schemes that the partnership hopes to deliver as it looks to address the lack of specialist affording accommodation in South Tyneside.

Community will be at the heart of the scheme, with a bistro café, which will be open to the general public, a wellbeing suite with a hair salon and treatment room and multiple communal lounges and multi-use spaces for activities also set to be created.

A CGI of how the Extra Care scheme could look in Hebburn. | Other 3rd Party

Neil Kennedy, regional managing director for Robertson Construction North East, has stated that the project aligns with the organisation’s views to have a positive impact within the community.

He added: “As delivery partner of choice for this forward-thinking Extra Care housing project in Hebburn, our team is committed to delivering high-quality homes that are not only innovative but also tailored for the specific needs of residents.

“This project perfectly aligns with our values of creating positive social impact through construction and building environments that improve lives.

“Working in partnership with Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council, we’re looking forward to creating a development that enhances community wellbeing and provides much-needed support for independent living.”

The £31million project is expected to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon Homes’ Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.