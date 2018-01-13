Work starts to turn Jarrow dementia friendly

Work has started to turn Jarrow into a dementia friendly town.

Hot on the heels of Hebburn, a working group has now been set up to look at ways to improve the lives of people living with dementia, whether they live or visit the area.

Coun Fay Cunningham

It will see businesses and community venues asked to come on board and support the move by undergoing training to become a place people can turn to if they feel lost and confused.

The initiative, already in place in Hebburn, is set to be rolled out across South Tyneside in the coming months and years.

A dementia friendly community is any city, town or village where people with dementia are understood, respected and supported – and feel confident they can contribute to community life.

In such communities, people are aware of and understand dementia, and people with dementia feel included and involved, and have choice and control over their day-to- day lives.

Coun Fay Cunningham said: “The initiative is run by the Alzheimer’s Society. They have already piloted it in Hebburn and Hebburn is now dementia friendly and now we are starting in Jarrow.

“I have become involved as it is something which is close to my heart as all this started when I was lead member on the health and wellbeing board.

“The idea is, staff in business and places visited by the community will undergo training. Once completed they will be given a forget-me-not sign which can be put up on their building so people know it is a dementia friendly building, and they can go in there and receive help.

“There are more and more people being diagnosed with dementia and it’s just good practice to have as many people as possible trained to help those who are diagnosed with this condition.”

The town’s businesses, shops and community buildings are set to be approached to get on board with the initiative in the near future.

Training for the project is being delivered by the Alzheimer’s Society.