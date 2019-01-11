Work to improve employees’ health is recognised with award

South Tyneside Council has been recognised for helping to improve health in the workplace.

The local authority has received a silver award in recognition of its work to promote health and wellbeing within the organisation.

Improving the health of workers was one of a number of areas it needed to cover in order to move up from its previous bronze level.

To get the award, the council had to show evidence of supporting their health advocates and encouraging physical activity as well as taking part in at least four national health-related campaigns or events.

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and wellbeing, said: “There is evidence which demonstrates that healthier workplaces have a positive impact on employees, resulting in reduced sickness levels and work-related injuries and improved morale and performance.

“This can lead to a reduction in staff turnover of up 25% which ultimately saves the council money.

“It is a privilege to be a partner in this scheme and see our efforts to improve the health of our employees recognised in this way.

“By supporting this scheme, we also hope to encourage more employers to sign up and invest in their staff’s wellbeing too.”

The Better Health at Work Award is a partnership between the Northern TUC, the 12 local authorities in the region and the NHS. It is also supported by Public Health England.