Work to revamp South Shields and Jarrow housing schemes helps boost resident numbers

Two South Tyneside housing schemes catering for the borough’s older generation have undergone a revamp in a bid to make life easier for residents.

Renovation work has been carried out at Clasper Court in South Shields and Hagan Hall in Jarrow to enable both venues to cater for those who need higher levels of support to live independently.

Since these works were completed, we have reduced the number of admissions to residential care, thereby helping people to live better and more independent lives. Coun Dixon

A number of flats within the schemes have undergone adaptations including wheelchair accessible doorways and hallways.

Communal areas have also been revamped to enable people to now access day opportunities before returning to their homes on an evening.

At Clasper Court additional work has been carried out to provide a support area for people with dementia.

Apartments have also been fitted with additional technology such as flood and movement sensors to ensure those with dementia can live there more safely and independently.

The revamp of both venues has led to all 48 properties within the schemes now being occupied.

Funding for the work was provided by Homes England.

Coun Tracey Dixon, lead member for independence and wellbeing at South Tyneside Council, said: “Residents have told us that they want to continue to be supported within their local communities rather than go in to residential care and through these refurbishments we have been able to help them achieve this objective.

“Since these works were completed, we have reduced the number of admissions to residential care, thereby helping people to live better and more independent lives while also helping with the management of our limited financial resources.”

A full report on the upgrades will be presented at the next meeting of South Tyneside Council on Thursday.

The meeting will take place at South Shields Town Hall at 6pm.