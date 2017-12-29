Work to start soon on new South Shields bus and Metro interchange

Council bosses in South Tyneside say 2018 will see the start of work on a major part of the £100m revamp of South Shields.

South Tyneside Council says it is now entering the final stages of land acquisition before construction of South Shields’ new transport interchange begins.

The council is using its statutory powers to take control of the remaining properties it needs in the town centre.

It is implementing the compulsory purchase order by using a ‘general vesting declaration procedure’.

This triggers the process of the council taking possession of the land and property interests which are subject to the Compulsory Purchase Order.

It is a legal requirement before work can start on site in the Spring.

This year has already seen the relocation of the Post Office, Royal Mail and Dawson and Sanderson travel agents from Kepple Street and work has already started on demolishing the old buildings.

Coun Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “This is the final stage of the compulsory purchase order and is necessary before construction of the transport interchange can begin.

“The last year has involved a great deal of preparatory work behind the scenes.

“During 2018 we are going to see the culmination of that hard work when we start building our superb new transport interchange, which will create a high quality sense of arrival into the town.”

He added: “The Word and other regeneration successes have drawn hundreds of thousands more visitors into the town centre so having top-notch public transport facilities and connectivity is vital.”

The council will be working on the project alongside its development partner, Muse Developments, and Metro system owner and operators Nexus to develop the interchange.