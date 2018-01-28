Would-be Great North Run entrants are running out of time

Runners who want to take part in this year's Great North Run only have a week left to enter the ballot for a place.

The member and priority entries has now passed, and the general entry ballot for the world’s biggest half-marathon closes next Monday.

This year’s run - the 37th on the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields - will take place on Sunday, September 9.

Thousands of would-be runners have already entered the general ballot for a place in the world-famous half-marathon.

Last year saw a record amount of finishers, with 43,127 people of all abilities crossing the finish line at South Shields.

The race was won by Sir Mo Farah for the fourth consecutive year.

From humble beginnings in 1981, the Run is now the centrepiece of a whole weekend of sporting activity in the North East.

The weekend also features the iconic Great North CityGames, the Great North 5k, and the Junior and Mini Great North Runs.

The 2018 Run, which is being sponsored by Simplyhealth for the second year in a row, will form part of the finale of the Great Exhibition of the North, which will showcase the best of art, culture, design and innovation across the Northern Powerhouse.

To register for the ballot, visit www.greatrun.org. The ballot closes at midday on Monday, February 5.

All applicants - whether they're successful or not - will be notified by email no later than Friday, February 9.