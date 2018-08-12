X Factor star Joe McElderry delights fans at concert celebrating lives of Chloe and Liam

Thousands of people came together to celebrate the lives of South Shields sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry at a packed music concert.

An estimated 4,500 music fans of all ages filled Bents Park for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Live gig headlined by our own Joe McElderry.

Headline act Joe McElderry performs at the Together Forever Trust concert at Bents Park, South Shields.

X Factor winner Joe was the headline act after a host of musicians performed throughout the afternoon.

A minute’s applause was held for the teenage couple, who died in last year’s Manchester Arena terror attack.

Chloe was a talented performer, while Liam was a gifted cricketer.

More than 50 members of their families were among the crowds at yesterday’s concert.

Chloe’s mum Lisa Rutherford said: “Today is massively important. Chloe loved music and Liam loved going to concerts, so this is perfect.” Lisa said she was overwhelmed with people’s support, adding: “We would like to thank Chris Joyce for all his hard work organising it and making it a huge success.”

Businessman Chris, who also organised a memorial concert last year at the Amphitheatre, invited a host of artists to perform.

He said: “For me the whole point of today is to remember Chloe and Liam and for their memory to live on.”

The line-up included Amy Ridley, Lauren Armour, Taylor Payne, Dan Elliot and group Rivelino.

Crowds enjoying the Together Forever Trust concert at Bents Park, South Shields.

But it was Joe who drew the biggest cheers from the crowd.

He said he was honoured to be there, adding: “I think we have a great community spirit here, and it’s great we can come out and represent that and celebrate their lives.”

Audience member Chris Simpson, 33, said: “Everybody wants to come together in support. It fills me with pride to be from South Shields.”

The day was organised and raised money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, which helps people with aspirations in sport or performance art.

