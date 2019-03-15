Yellow weather warning in place as South Tyneside hit by strong gales

A yellow weather warning for wind will remain in place in South Tyneside until later this afternoon.

Gusts for wind are forecast to top 45mph as a weather warning will remain in place until 3pm this afternoon.

There will be strong gusty winds, with gales likely, before it will gradually ease during the afternoon.

It will be a day of sunny spells and occasional blustery showers, perhaps heavy at times. Maximum temperature will be 10 °C.

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely