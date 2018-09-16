Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Helene heads for North East

People in the North East have been warned to batten down the hatches for a night of extremely windy weather.

Storm Helene will blow in at about 6pm on Monday, and make her effects felt until about 8am on Tuesday.

Gusts of 50-60mph are expected, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind.

Western parts of the UK are expected to be the worst affected, but the Met Office warning covers the North East too.

Forecasters say there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Some bus and train services might also be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

There could be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and some short term loss of power and other services.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some damage to trees is possible, such as large branches or even whole trees falling in a few places.