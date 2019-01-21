'You are with your brother now' - more prayers and tributes to Carter Cookson after tragic death

Families across the North East and beyond have united in grief to send their well wishes to Sarah and Chris Cookson after the death of their baby son Carter.

Born on Boxing Day, the baby boy lost his life on Saturday after time ran out to find him a heart, following complications in the early days of his life.

A vigil was held in his honour last week.

Warm wishes, prayers and tributes have been sent to parents Sarah and Chris from across the region and further afield, as Carter's family and friends mourn the tragic loss of the little boy.

The Cooksons lost their first son, Charlie, in 2013 and later set up a charity in his name to support the families of other seriously ill children - The Charlie Cookson Foundation.

In an emotional post on Facebook, Sarah said: "He will continue to make a difference just like his big brother."

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media in support of the family.

Prayers have been shared across the world.

Here we share some of your kind messages.

Deborah Neil: "Just heartbreaking."

Eileen Joyce: "I can’t begin to imagine what these poor parents are going through."

Rachel Omann: "Absolutely heartbreaking I cry every time I think of this family. My thoughts and prayers are with them."

Anne Hetherington: "Devastating news for this brave family thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time."

Katie Telford: "Awful for this family. I pray for you all."

Jill Roberts: "Absolutely devastating news thinking of you all."

Maria Boyd: "So sad. To lose one child is bad but to lose two is even worse. RIP baby Carter. You are with your brother now."

Lisa Stephenson: "Awful sending my love, thinking of you all RIP baby boy."

Agnes George: "My heart aches for this family. Such a tragedy. RIP Carter."

Julie Brennan: "Rest in peace baby Carter, thinking of your mammy and daddy."

Carly Maddison: "An angel in the book of life wrote down their baby's birth, then whispered as she closed the book - too beautiful for earth. Heartbroken, sending love, strength, healing and prayers to you all."

Kevin Howell: "Life is so unfair, RIP Carter, thoughts a prayers with his parents."

Helen Mitchell: "The news none of us wanted to read. Godspeed little one."

Mary Cowie: "Rest in peace baby Carter another beautiful angel taken too soon."

Pat Murphy Campbell: "Poor darlin' ... prayers for mam and dad."

Pam Trotter: "It's so sad to learn of baby Carter's passing fly high little angel and be with your big brother in heaven. My thoughts are with your devoted mummy and daddy RIP."