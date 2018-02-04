'You were a true hero' - your tributes to Captain Dean Sprouting

Friends and family have remembered a heroic soldier who has lost his life in Iraq.

Captain Dean Sprouting, who was originally from Jarrow, died at Al Asad Air Base following an incident on January 31.

An investigation has been launched into the incident - but The Ministry of Defence has already confirmed that Captain Sprouting's death was not the result of enemy activity.

Lt Col Rob Hedderwick, Commanding Officer of The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, where Captain Sprouting served, paid tribute to his sharp wit, infectious humour and professional knowledge.

Read more: Jarrow soldier dies in Iraq after 'incident' at airbase

Here are some of your own tributes and memories, left on the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

Kayleigh Wynne: "Rest in peace you were a true hero and your nephews Aaron and Peter will always know how much of a hero you are, your little bro Peter and I will make damn sure of that heart goes out to your Linda and boys your family and friends fly high."

Lisa Ball: "God rest his soul and give his family the strength to go forward."

Jane Dixon: "Very sad news about another school friend taken too soon - RIP Captain Dean Sprouting."

Jacqueline Sprouting: "You are one truly loved and respected person. Love you so much Dean."

Deborah Wingrove: "Lovely man RIP Dean. Love goes to Linda and the boys at this sad time."

Joanne Corbidge: "My thoughts go to all who loved and cherished Dean, such sad news."

Jonathan Webber: "Another gone but never forgotten RIP."

Joanne Sprouting: "So proud to have had you as a brother."

Michelle Whale: "So sad, now safe in God's arms to a hero."

Gillian Christie: "Absolutely devastating. RIP Dean."

Debby Johnston: "RIP Dean ... condolences to your family, taken far too soon."

On the front page of the Shields Gazette on Saturday, February 3 it was incorrectly stated that Captain Dean Sprouting served in the RAF. Captain Sprouting was serving with Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.