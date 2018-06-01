Young footballers from South Shields to take on international counterparts

A team of young footballers are preparing to take on the best in Europe when they compete in an international tournament.

Harton and Westoe Under 10s have been picked to take part in the event which will be held at Bromley FC’s ground in London.

It is a fantastic opportunity for them Wayne Moffatt

The two-day competition will see the team, who have been together since the age of five, take on young players from AC Milan, Manchester City, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven among others.

Coach Wayne Moffatt said: “The kids can’t believe they have been given this opportunity. These are huge professional academy teams that they will be playing against.

“They have done really well at grassroots and are in the premier division of the Russell Foster league. They are doing really well, and have recently won the Alton Towers Cup.

“It’s amazing to think one of our boys could be scoring a winning goal against someone representing AC Milan or Manchester City.

“It’s a huge honour for the team to be playing as we are the only team representing the North East.”

The tournament in London gives qualifying grassroots teams the chance to play against the top U9/U10 pro academies from across the UK and Europe.

The team is currently raising funds to help cover the cost of travel, accommodation with any spare cash put towards kit including tracksuits.

Wayne added: “The team is really looking forward to taking part. It is a fantastic opportunity for them.”

Any businesses who can help the team with costs is asked to contact Wayne on 07515 067 077 or email wayne.moffatt@blueyonder.co.uk