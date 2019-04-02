Young performers to show their talents in aid Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

The lives of two teenagers from are to be celebrated by performers from across the region in a celebration of music and dance.

West end stars Michelle Andrews, Jennifer Davison and Stacey Ghent have again been lined up to take part in the event, in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Caren Rowe

The trio will be joined by performers from stage schools from across the North East as well as singer James Bassett, known for his Ukulele playing talents.

It is the second time a show of this kind is being held in aid of the charity - created as a lasting legacy to Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017.

The show will be held at Harton Academy, where Chloe was a pupil, on April 28.

Last year’s show raised more than £8,000 for the trust which supports aspiring young performers and sportspeople.

Chloe was a talented performer while Liam was a gifted cricketer and it is hoped bursaries granted through the trust will help young people to reach their full potential - something the couple were robbed the chance of.

David Amos, head of school at Harton Academy said: “The school will always support any event involving the Chloe and Liam Forever Together Trust.”

The show, which will feature two performances - an evening and matinee - has been organised by dance teacher Caren Rowe of Lumsdale Theatre Arts, who is also Chloe’s aunt.

It will feature performers from Maloney School of Dance, Amy Richardson School of Dance, The Worx, Elite Dance, Elwick Academy, Suzanne Stewart Art of Dance, Valerie Armstrong School of Dance, SK Dance, Triple Threat, Tabs Studios, South Tyneside Disco Workshop, Carley School of Dance and Lumsdale Theatre Arts.

Caren said: “Last year was to be a one-off. I had never done anything like it before, bringing dance schools together. We always tend to have our own shows.

“But it was a huge success and we had other schools coming forward saying they would have liked to have been part of it, so we decided to do another one.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to see what our young people can do, and having West End performers like Jennifer, Stacey and Michelle, it shows where these children can end up.

“But without the support of charities like the Chloe and Liam Trust, some of them may not have the opportunity to reach their full potential, which is why supporting this charity is so important, as there is no funding for this kind of thing out there.”

Tickets for both the 2pm and 7pm shows are on sale now priced £12 and £10 for concessions by calling 07966 573 145 or emailing Info@lumsdaletheatrearts.co.uk