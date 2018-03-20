Young volunteers wanted for South Shields arts festival

Recruitment is underway for a team of volunteers for a youth arts festival.

Each year, The Customs House in South Shields is taken over by emerging artists and arts professionals for a week of theatre, cinema, music, dance, poetry, hip-hop and visual art.

Fiona Martin

The Takeover Festival runs throughout the May half-term and is linked to the national Takeover Day initiative and encourages young people to experience the arts.

Previous volunteers have gone on to gain employment in the arts sector.

Fiona Martin, deputy director for learning and participation at The Customs House, said: “We’re looking for approximately 20 young people aged 15 to 25 to cover a variety of roles.

“The team will meet each week leading up to the half term to discuss and organise the week’s programming.”

Highlights of the festival include the North East Young Filmmakers Awards, Terry Kelly Poetry Prize, Mean Teens Breakdance Jam and theatre residencies.

Fiona added: “The Takeover Festival is an exciting celebration of the arts, and this year is going to be our biggest and best yet.

“It gives under-25s from South Tyneside a chance to gain once-in-a-lifetime experiences of running a week of theatre, film, poetry, dance, music and visual art and showcasing their work.

“We’ve already helped thousands of young artists and arts leaders gain skills that have pushed them forward - and now it’s your chance.”

The Takeover Team roles for 2018 include film award co-ordinator, hip-hop co-ordinator, poetry prize co-ordinator, theatre co-ordinator, visual arts co-ordinator, events co-ordinator, marketing co-ordinator, commercial co-ordinator, family workshop assistant, box office assistant and front of house assistant.

To get involved, send an e-mail to Catherine Scott at takeoverfestival18@gmail.com.