Youngster takes on hundreds of miles for Children in Need - here’s how you can support him

A schoolboy is pounding the streets in a bid to walk 500-miles for charity.

Daniel Rowell has set himself the target in aid of Children In Need and hopes to complete his amazing feat on the day itself. This year, the nation will be going Pudsey crazy on Friday November 16 and the nine-year-old aims to have clocked up all his miles by then.

Children In Need 500 mile fundraiser Daniel Rowell pn the march

Already the youngster from Southlands, Jarrow, has walked his way to almost 400 miles alongside his parents Natasha and Steven around his estate and heading into neighbouring towns of Jarrow and Hebburn.

He has also walked to Newcastle and Sunderland in a bid to rack up the miles.

The nine-year-old set himself a target of raising £150 with his charity challenge, but has smashed it. His current total stands at £400 - with a few weeks left to go.

His mum Natasha said: “He is doing alright, but he was poorly last week so he couldn’t get out for three days.

It is getting harder as he is back in school now, and it gets darker a lot sooner and the weather is getting colder. But he managed it when we had all that snow, and he’s determined he’ll do it. Natasha Rowell

“I’m finding it hard, but Daniel is loving it.

“We have been walking around the estate and we have been to Newcastle and Sunderland and he has about £400 on his page, up to now.

“He is over the moon with how he is doing - everytime someone donates, he gets excited.

Daniel, who made it to the finals of the recent Best of South Tyneside awards, first started to take part in charitable endeavours at the age of four after taking part in a sponsored walk with his mum from Seaburn to South Shields.

The Hedworthfield Primary School pupil has also completed a 100-mile walk in aid of Sport Relief and for his birthday chose to hit the beach and go litter picking.

They are just one of a number of selfless acts carried out by the caring youngster who has raised hundreds of pounds for charities over the years by taking part and organising fundraising events.

Children In Need is an annual fundraising event which provides grants to projects focusing on children and young people who are disadvantaged.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Daniel can visit his fundraising page here.