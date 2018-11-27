Youngsters at a South Shields primary school celebrate prestigious sporting award

Sporting youngsters are celebrating after their school was awarded a prestigious physical education accolade.

St Bede’s RC Primary School is now the proud owner of a School Games Platinum Mark - believed to be the first for South Tyneside.

The award - from the National School’s Committee - is in recognition of its “consistently high commitment to school sport and development of PE.”

The school’s PE co-ordinator Brian McVittie said: “Everyone at St Bede’s should be proud of this award, as everyone has played their part.

“Lunch time supervisors keenly encourage activity, while parents keep their children moving outside of school and get them involved in local community clubs.

“But most importantly, this award is recognition for our fantastic children who seek to lead healthy lives and enthusiastically get involved in school sport.”

The school, in Claypath Lane, South Shields, was eligible to be put forward for the platinum mark after achieving five consecutive gold awards for its contribution to inspiring youngsters through its sports provision and taking part in large numbers of inter-school contests to ensure children of all abilities can be involved.

Last year, the school competed in seven different county finals in a seven different sports.

The school also created it’s own daily keep fit initiative, which was praised by the School Games Committee, with youngsters taking part in physically active lessons, participate in short ‘Activity Bursts’, Active Lunchtimes and ‘Change4Life Runs.

Mr McVittie added: “St Bede’s demonstrates how sport can be used as a vehicle to improve all aspects of school life.”