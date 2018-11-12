Youngsters from Helen Gibson Nursery pay tribute to war heroes with poppy display

The bravery of soldiers who sacrificed their lives has touched the hearts of youngsters at a South Tyneside nursery.

Their selfless acts of courage during the First World War has sparked conversations among those who attend Helen Gibson Nursery in East Boldon.

Roseway House Care Home have created a poppy fall. resident Tommy Willis

As part of the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the war, youngsters created their own display made out of knitted poppies in tribute to those who lost their lives.

Headteacher Jenny Parker said: “The children were talking all last week about the fact it has been 100 years since World War One and how lots of soldiers were and are so brave to go away from home to help to keep us safe.

“We feel that it is very important to ensure our children were part of this and to know why people wear poppies, in order to remember those who have, over the years kept us safe.”

The nursery also raised £100 for the British Legion through selling knitted poppies created by the friend of a staff member.

Jenny Parker

Mrs Parker added: “It has been fantastic how so many parents have supported this cause.”

Meanwhile, residents of Roseway House Care Home were inspired to make their own ‘weeping window’ made out of poppies after working with youngsters at nearby Dunn Street Primary School.

In the run-up to Armistice Day, they had been visiting youngsters to help them to create a ‘weeping window’ tribute but decided they would like to see one of their own at the care home in Jarrow.

Both weeping windows – which were based on the artwork unveiled in London to mark the centenary of the start of the First World War.

Roseway’s weeping window was unveiled during a day of reminiscing attended by representatives from the Royal British Legion and youngsters from Dunn Street Primary School.

The visitors were treated to cake and tea, 1940s-style, along with the chance to look through memorabilia and artefacts from the 1940s.