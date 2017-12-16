Youngsters meet Santa on magical Shields Ferry ride

Scores of excited youngsters got the chance to meet Santa on board the Shields Ferry as they took a festive trip onthe Tyne.

Santa and his eves boarded the ferry and spent the afternoon meeting delighted children and helped get them in the Christmas spirit.

(L-R)Ferry worker Stephen Beck, ferry manager Carol Timlin, Karen and Steve from Metro Radio.

The seasonal event was aimed to support a Christmas charity campaign which looks to help under privileged children in the North East.

Passengers on board the ferry donated presents and spent money in a tuck shop to raise £175 for the campaign.

Shields Ferry Manager, Carol Timlin, said she was thrilled with the success of the event. She said: “We had a brilliant day and all of the kids who came along really enjoyed themselves and were so excited to meet Santa.

“The event got all of our customers into the festive spirit and we managed to benefit a really worthy local charity.”

The Shields Ferry has a long history in the region, with documents showing a service was operating between North and South Shields back in 1377.

In 1828 the North Shields Ferry Company obtained a charter to operate the ferry service that still exists today.

Anyone who wants to donate a gift to the Christmas appeal can leave them at a collection point on board the Shields Ferry today.

(Top left) Ferry worker Stephen Beck, Karen from Metro Radios breakfast show, with Santa, ferry manager Carol Timlin, Daimon Hunter, seven, Jacob Clifton, four, with Steve from Metro Radio, Ashya Clifton, two, with mum Stacey Ward.