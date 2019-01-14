Youngsters take their first steps with South Shields FC as part of new project

Youngsters in South Tyneside have taken their first steps to fitness with South Shields FC after a new early years programme kicked off.

The first session led by South Shields FC Foundation’s Nathan Kew took place at Beach Hill Nursery, in South Shields.

SSFC's Nathan Kew with children from Beach Hill Nursery.

The session saw pre-school age children take part in fun activities which included the key principles of movement and mobility.

Nathan is the Foundation’s Programme Delivery Lead and is developing and delivering programmes for all children in primary education settings, building on the Foundation’s existing schools provision.

He said: “The aim is to get children within early year settings moving in different, fun ways.

“We’re developing bespoke sessions that progress a child’s fundamental movement and motor skills in a buzzing environment.

“Sessions are linked to the national early years curriculum and individual targets.

“This is the younger age bracket we’re going to be working with and when they’re that young, they take everything on board.

“It’s a great age group to work with and we’re excited about the future of the programme.”

Beach Hill Nursery manager Gemma Brown is confident the children will benefit from the partnership with Nathan and the Foundation in many ways.

She said: “I think it will be really beneficial for the children to have a male role model in the nursery, because there aren’t many male nursery nurses.

“We are expecting to see improvements in speech development and it will help with their movements.

“Nathan is absolutely fantastic and all the children absolutely love him because he’s just so fun.

“For the nursery to have that connection with Nathan and the club is brilliant.”

Nathan is currently writing and developing a bespoke primary education programme which will be formally launched at a schools conference at The Word in South Shields on February 15.

More details about the conference and how schools and nurseries can register their interest in attending will be announced soon.