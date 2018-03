The snow may have been causing chaos on the roads but many people in the borough have been making the most of the white stuff.

With many schools closed for three days, families have been getting creative and building the likes of igloos and snowmen in their gardens.

Temple Park. Photo by Hanoz Daruwalla.

While others have been capturing the beauty of the landscape blanketed in snow.

Here are some of your amazing winter creations and scenic shots over the last few days.

Keep them coming!

A Frozen inspired snowman. Photo by Stephen McQueen.

A fantastic igloo by Barry Nesbitt and sons Jack Nesbitt, seven, and Jayden Nesbitt, 5.