Letter of the week: Hundreds of thousands of reasons to thank the people of South Tyneside

I want to take the opportunity to thank local Alzheimer’s Society supporters, who united against dementia last year by fundraising, campaigning and volunteering.

Last year we reached an important milestone with two million people now signed up as Dementia Friends …. and 5,000 people took part in the region’s Memory Walk, in South Shields, raising £282,311.

There are an estimated 35,000 people living with dementia in the North East – more than 2,100 of them in South Tyneside – so the need to unite in the fight against the condition has never been more pressing.

From volunteering with Alzheimer’s Society’s new Side by Side service, joining one of our fundraising events or writing to your local MP, there are many ways people can get involved to help beat dementia in 2018.

The best gifts can’t be wrapped so whether you give an hour, a day or more, please visit alzheimers.org.uk/getinvolved to find out how you can unite against dementia.

Danielle Cooper,

Alzheimer’s Society Operations Manager – North and South of Tyne.



