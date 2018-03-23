Letter of the week: 'I'm sick of same old rubbish spouted by Sunderland has beens and never beens'

Another bad day on Saturday followed by the latest load of bull from so-called stars about how we can still stay up, work harder etc.

Do we ever get sick of the same old, same old rubbish spouted by has beens and never beens, who should not in any way be allowed near this club?

In this I include the so-called legend Gary Bennett, who would never get in my top 10 centre halves, and presided over the defence that took us into the third division.

Mr Bennett continuously rants about experience.

John O Shea has been a continuous presence in a defence that has been inept for the last six seasons. No pace.

The loans brought in are not as good as the under 23s out on loan or sidelined while so-called better players from Man Utd and Chelsea, rejects from Everton etc are given playing time.

This has been going on year after year and now we see the results.

Moyes bought the biggest load of rubbish seen in a red and white shirt, and never came in for them when he moved on, but his biggest failing was not to blood the under 23s when we knew with so many games to go that we were relegated.

Coleman has fallen into the same level.

The only good thing from this team is the likes of Asoro, who has some skill and promise.

We need a new outlook where the team is based on young local talent.

We have that in the academy, not players who can go back to parent clubs.

We a new voice on the radio to go with it, a legend who won something and knows what he’s talking about.

Richy Mackem.



Last week's Letter of the week: Sunderland Council can save money by scrapping lights on new road