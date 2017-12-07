Letter of the week: Primary's 'requires improvement' report is not the school I know

I would like to put on record that the Ofsted report, featured in your paper about Whitburn Village School does not accord with the experience I have had of the school, which is attended by my granddaughter.

Regarding your article on December 5 (click here), I think what parents have to keep in mind is that Ofsted is not primarily involved in the school improvement business (as the teaching staff are) but in the criticism business.

They often arrive with a preconceived agenda (usually about the management) and their subsequent report becomes a self fulfilling one.

I would urge the parents to support the hard working teaching staff and make their feelings known to the school, local authority and Ofsted.

Mr J Stewart

Last week's Letter of the week: Cyclists are very much aware of the danger they pose

