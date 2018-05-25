Letter of the week: Why not turn South Shields landmark into a Primark?

So our Labour-dominated council wrecking spree of South Shields looks set to continue

This is with the undignified tearing down of the Laygate reading rooms that were constructed to honour James Mather, a Victorian mine safety pioneer, as the structure supported on concrete stilts twix two blocks of council flats haven’t been used for several years and are said to be in a poor state of repair.

However, it’s been suggested in social media it could be converted into a Primark.

But as Gandhi’s Temple, situated on the sea front, was converted into a fish and chip restaurant, then why not?

Ken Johnson,

South Shields.

