Zumba fun for fundraising youngsters at school in Jarrow

Youngsters had a zumba-tastic time as they globe-trotted around the world in aid of cancer awareness.

Pupils at Epinay Business and Enterprise School in Jarrow were given a taste of life in various countries to mark World Cancer Day.

Epinay School pupil Jessie Linsley taking part in a Zumba for World Cancer. Picture by FRANK REID

The awareness-raising event involved classes each taking part in a variety of activities linked to their chosen country, before travelling to their next destination.

Pupils were also given the chance to take part in a Zumba session which culminated in a mass-participation showcase at the end of the school day in front of parents.

The teachers also got involved much to the delight of youngsters – with the cash raised throughout the day being donated to Cancer Research UK.

Organiser Ann Walsh said: “It was so much fun and everyone loved it, we are thinking about making it a yearly event.

“Each teacher chose a country and activities linked to that country were carried out in 25-minute sessions.

“The classes went round on a carousel to experience the different activities. In one class someone was makingkoi carp kites for Japan and in another they were doing aboriginal dot painting.

“We also had noodle making and the kids had to use chopsticks to eat them.

“They also took part in Zumba as individual classes then we all come together at the end of the day to do one big performance.

“Parents were invited in to watch and the teachers took part too.”

The Zumba sessions were carried out by Rachel Speight-McGregor, regional fundraising manager for the North East for Cancer Research UK.

Ann added: “Rachel has been into the school before and the kids love doing the Zumba sessions.

“The day was something different for them and it’s something we will definitely look at doing again next year.”

“There was such a good atmosphere at the end of the day, everyone got a lot out of it.”

As yet, the amount raised on the day, through the sale of wristbands and donations from youngsters in exchange for wearing blue and pink, is to be confirmed.

Cancer Research UK helps funds scientists, doctors and nurses to help in the battle against cancer.

Each year, it hosts a relay event. In South Tyneside the relay – organised by Ann Walsh – takes place at Monkton Stadium.

For details, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org.

