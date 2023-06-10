News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: Stunning 5-bedroom house huge kitchen large orangery on the market for £800,000

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 10th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

This stunning property is on the market for an eye-watering £800,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money.

The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley. It’s described as “rare to the market” and in an “enviable and much sought after location.” The property description reads: “The accommodation offers over 2600 square feet of space and makes an ideal home of quality and presence. There’s a lounge, orangery, TV room, fitted kitchen and wardrobes by Terry Lynn, luxury four piece bathroom with additional shower room and cloaks WC. A ground floor guest bedroom makes an ideal granny annex or home office. Outside are private mature patio gardens. A stunning home of which viewing is a must.”

Property Summary

Location: Sunnirise,South Shields, NE34

Price: £800,000

Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agent

Contact: 0191 456 9499

