For sale in South Shields: Stunning 5-bedroom house huge kitchen large orangery on the market for £800,000
Take a look inside this stunning five-bedroom property in South Shields, complete with a large kitchen and orangery
This stunning property is on the market for an eye-watering £800,000, but there’s plenty on offer for your money.
The house is listed for sale on Zoopla by estate agent Colin Lilley. It’s described as “rare to the market” and in an “enviable and much sought after location.” The property description reads: “The accommodation offers over 2600 square feet of space and makes an ideal home of quality and presence. There’s a lounge, orangery, TV room, fitted kitchen and wardrobes by Terry Lynn, luxury four piece bathroom with additional shower room and cloaks WC. A ground floor guest bedroom makes an ideal granny annex or home office. Outside are private mature patio gardens. A stunning home of which viewing is a must.”
Property Summary
Location: Sunnirise,South Shields, NE34
Price: £800,000
Agent: Colin Lilley Estate Agent
Contact: 0191 456 9499