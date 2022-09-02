Autumn menus: Everything you can order from Costa, Starbucks and Greggs- including Pumpkin Spice Lattes
Plenty of tasty treats are available
The autumn menus for some of the most familiar UK brands have been announced for 2022, and fans are destined to be excited.
The menus feature products such as hot soup, ideal for the colder months ahead.
Also available are new ranges of sandwiches and pastries, perfect for satisfying any taste buds.
Here’s what we know so far about the autumn menus for Costa, Greggs, and Starbucks.
Costa
- BLT Sandwich and Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich
- Egg & Cress Sandwich
- Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich
- Steak & Mexicana Cheese Toastie
- Vegan Quorn Smoky Ham & Cheeze Toastie
- Vegan BBQ Chick’n Panini.
- Vegan Saus’ge Bap***
- All Day Breakfast Box
- Ultimate Breakfast Wrap
- M&S Our Best Ever Mac & Cheese
- M&S Minestrone with Bacon Soup****
- M&S Roast Beef & Horseradish Mayo Sandwich
- M&S Crunchy Carrot with Houmous.
- Maple & Hazelnut Muffin.
- Maple and Hazelnut Blondie
- St. Clement’s Chocolate Drizzle Loaf Cake
- Milk Choc Chunk Shortbread
- Gimme S’mores Cake
- Lemon Curd Tart.
- Ghost Shortcake Biscuit
- Gingerbread Cat Biscuit
Greggs
- Vegan southern fried chicken-free baguette
- Vegan CheeZe and bean toastie
- Spicy chicken and red pepper soup
- Roast chicken and stuffing baguette
- Vegan chicken-free goujons
- Pumpkin spice latte
Starbucks
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- The original Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Iced Salted Maple and Caramel Latte
- American Deli Meats Focaccia
- Mushroom and Egg Muffin
- Fiery No’ Chicken WrapEgg Bites with Three Cheese and Ham
- Toffee and Apple Muffin
- Starbucks Espresso Roast Blondie
- Fruit & Nut Flapjack
- Blackberry & Apple Overnight Oats