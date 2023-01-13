The turn of the New Year sees millions of people begin their New Year’s resolutions. This can be anything, but the most common resolutions are usually going to the gym, beginning a diet and more.

One New Year’s resolution people now begin is known as ‘Dry January’. Dry January is where people completely give up alcohol for the entire month of January, and is a very popular resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Dry January. Alcohol Change UK says that in 2022, around 130,000 Brits took part in Dry January, a massive jump from 4,000 in 2013, the inaugural year of the challenge.

Countless studies have been conducted that prove excessive drinking can lead to serious problems such as heart failure, diabetes and more health problems. But, Dry January has a positive impact on your body.

Most Popular

On the Alcohol Change website, they say “Sleep better and have more energy, improve your mental health and concentration, look fabulous and get brighter skin, save money and feel an amazing sense of achievement.”

And, just one month alcohol free can have an amazing impact - and here’s how your body, and mind changes through the month according to a lead nutritionist, who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day 5 - 7

It’s as early as day five when you will notice changes to your body. The nutritionist said that at around this point, people will begin to notice a reduction and puffiness in your skin and face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reduction in hangover symptoms that include nausea, headaches and tiredness will also fade. No alcohol for as little as a working week will make you feel more alert and energised, which can be affected by alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day 8 - 14

As people enter the second week of Dry January, people should notice that sleep habits are improved, and people can enjoy a deeper and uninterrupted sleep. Alcohol can cause people to sleep lighter, and wake up without being properly rested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day 15

Surpassing the two week mark and reaching halfway in Dry January can have a great impact on your mental health. By reducing alcohol consumption, you might notice a shift in your mental wellbeing as you will feel more positive and less anxious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day 23 - 31