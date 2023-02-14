For sale in South Shields: Three-bedroom house with garden and conservatory on the market for just £149,995
Take a look inside this three bed semi-detached house with beautiful garden and conservatory which is available in South Shields for a bargain price.
If you’re looking for a bargain property in South Shields which has some great potential, this could be the house for you. This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Whiteleas Way, South Shields could be ideal for first time buyers.
The property features a good size garden and conservatory as well as an open plan lounge and modern kitchen/diner. In an ideal location, the property is close to local shops and South Shields town centre.
The property is listed on Zoopla by Browns Letting Agent for just £149,995. As well as three bedrooms, the property features a front and rear garden and modern, tiled bathroom. The freehold property also features a porch offering plenty of storage space and is listed as being in the council tax band A.
The semi-detached house was first listed on January 24 and last sold in 2004. For those in need of extra storage space, the loft is also fully boarded.
Property Summary:
Price: £149,995
Location: Whiteleas Way, South Shields, NE34
Agent: Browns Letting Agents
Contact number: 0191 455 9617