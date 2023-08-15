LEGO fanatics are being given the chance to bag their dream job - to build LEGO models all day and get paid for it. LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham is recruiting for two Assistant Master Model Builders to continue building on their display of LEGO masterpieces and inspire the next generation of builders.

Potential candidates for the two positions will compete in a ‘Brickfactor’ competition to reveal the best builders through a series of timed challenges, to be in with a chance of taking on the special role. As well as running creative workshops to teach visitors how to build their own wonderful creations, the new assistants will also support the existing Master Model Builder with her busy roster of creations.

Amy, General Manager at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham, said: “This is the ultimate job for anyone who loves to play and get creative - especially with LEGO - as where else can you be paid to release your inner child, play with LEGO all day and create amazing structures?!

“The right candidate will have good attention to detail and creativity to bring our next mini creations to life, they will also be passionate about teaching the builders of the future by advising guests at the centre and running imaginative workshops.

“This is definitely the coolest job opportunity you’ll come across, so don’t miss your chance – apply to be the next Assistant Master Model Builder and get practising your brick building skills for the Brickfactor competition now. We can’t wait to see what people can do!”

The Assistant Master Model Builders will not only help create more of these amazing showpieces, including special occasion builds for Halloween, Christmas and other holidays, but they’ll interact with guests to help them build on their imaginations and create LEGO-inspired displays.

One of LEGOLAND’s Master Model Builders Michelle, says that being the Master Model Builder is her ‘dream job’, is an expert at building, repairing and maintaining LEGO structures throughout the centre and has been honing her brick-building skills on the job for five years.

In that time, she has built countless mini masterpieces at the centre’s Miniland – which features a tiny replica of the city of Birmingham – including the world’s smallest Primark, made from almost 3,000 LEGO bricks.

In addition to Michelle’s experienced hands, the centre also benefits from the brick-tastic skills of its very own Mini Master Model Builder – 12-year-old Harry Hill.

Harry beat out the extensive competition earlier this year to win the title of the site’s Mini Master Model Builder and he regularly helps with the builds in the attraction, including a recent display to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Master Model Builder Michelle and Mini Master Model Builder Harry

LEGOLAND dream job - how to apply

To support the growing team and become one of Birmingham’s Assistant Master Model Builders, submit an application by August 27 via the website .

Potential candidates will then be asked to submit a video of themselves completing a building challenge, before showcasing their skills in the Brickfactor competition at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham on Sunday, September 10.