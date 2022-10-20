Prime Minister Liz Truss is meeting with the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir. Graham Brady, in No.10 Downing Street, it has been confirmed.

A No. 10 spokesperson confirmed the meeting was taking place at the request of the prime minister and that it was also unplanned.

Mr. Brady is regarded as the man at the centre of the Conservative party who would know how much confidence the parliamentary party has in a prime minister at any particular time.

The meeting comes after a night of chaos in the House of Commons for both prime minister Truss and the Conservative party.

Approximately a dozen Conservative MPs have confirmed they have submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister to the 1922 Committee.