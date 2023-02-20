The 61 year-old actor was hospitalised and put in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm at around 2am on Saturday, February 18. Sizemore’s manager Charles Largo said the incident happened at the actor’s home in Los Angeles and described the situation as “wait and see”.

Sizemore played the role of Sergeant Horvath sergeant alongside Tom Hanks in the 1998 World War Two epic Saving Private Ryan and the commander of an army ranger battalion in Black Hawk Down. Sizemore was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 for his role in TV series Witness Protection.

Sizemore was rushed to the hospital after being treated by paramedics at the scene. His manager, Chalres Largo said: “He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait-and-see situationHis family is aware and waiting for updates. There was no other reason than the medical condition I describe above.”

