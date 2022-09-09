Kevin Bridges addressed the passing of Queen Elizabeth II during his opening set at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday night.

Following the news many events were cancelled, however, the comedian rallied forward and took to the stage to bring some laughter on a sad day for some.

The comedian is currently in the middle of a massive sixteen show residency at the iconic venue in his home city, and the comments made about the Queen’s passing have left fans divided.

Kevin Bridges is taking a year out to write his autobiography

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what did Kevin Bridges say about Queen Elizabeth II?

Here’s a full breakdown of what happened at the show in the Glasgow OVO Hydro.

What did Kevin Bridges say about the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

“On this historic evening, this is the 40th time that I’ve performed at this venue. So I’m sure it’ll be in all of the papers in the morning. Front page in the Daily Telegraph.

“Anyway, welcome to the only f*****g show in Britain going ahead this evening. The doors were at half six and she hung on. It’s what she would have wanted so welcome.

“I’m doing it for Lizzie. I’ve worn a black suit as a tribute. I’m getting ready, this is probably the last show before we go back into lockdown. That’s what’s happening. 1.23-1.44 inaudible, Getting a trampoline (...) and opening the bomb back up. People will be checking their phones to see if it’ll be the day after (...).

“I’m f*****g grieving, f***’s sake. I was up til five in the f*****g morning grieving (...). What a year it’s been. It’s mental. It’s f*****g wild what we’ve gone through. And, the show is going ahead.

“She’s not the only old woman that’s going to die this winter. Page 25 tomorrow, they’ll be all lots of s**t getting buried. F*****g Liz Truss, ‘what did I say that energy bill cap was two and a half grand? F**k that. Get in Charles innit, that’s that. The new head of state, a wee dog. Stick him on the money til he f*****g heels.”

How have people reacted to what was said?

The response to the joke has been mixed.

@27Lianne86 said: “@kevinbridges86 last night, I don’t think he was as bad as people have made out he could have been worse #kevinbridges #Hydro”

Another Twitter user wrote: “That Kevin Bridges opening set isn’t even bad. It could’ve been a whole lot worse.

“The right to free speech, anti-snowflake, ‘this generations easily offended’ brigade…are all of a sudden easily offended and outrage at comedy. Weirdos.”

Twitter user @ Giobaldy_JL wrote: “Kevin Bridges is a comedian.

“Maybe the timing was poor but don’t act like it wasn’t expected. While it’s fresh, he was always gonny crack jokes about the Queen.”

Others have expressed disappointment in the set with one user saying: “Kevin Bridges in Glasgow last night scraping the bottom of the barrel.

“Not only did the show go ahead, he thinks it’s funny that the queen died yesterday.”

Who is Kevin Bridges?

Kevin Bridges is a Scottish stand-up comedian.

He first kicked off his, now 20 year-long career, at The Stand Comedy Club in Glasgow after leaving school at the age of 17.

The comedian went on to make a name for himself on the comedy scene and eventually began appearing on TV panel shows.

Throughout his career he has appeared on many television panel shows including Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You and has performed on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Kevin’s last two tours have accumulated just under 1,000,000 tickets sold across the world including record 35 sold-out-shows at Glasgow’s iconic Hydro, awarding him the most shows at that venue for one artist.