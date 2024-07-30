Pick of school backpacks | Various

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s never too early to start getting prepped for the new school year - that’s why we’ve rounded up the best school bags and lunchboxes on the market, so you can get ahead and enjoy the rest of the summer.

Kids' Paddington™ Small Backpack | Marks & Spencer

This Kids' Paddington™ Small Backpack from Marks & Spencer (£14) is great for nursery and young primary school children - it’s small enough for little ones to wear but has enough space for a few spare sets of clothes or whatever they need for their day. It’s water resistant and it has a front pocket and two on the side, perfect for a water bottle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S has a great range of character backpacks - there’s Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Disney Princesses and Spiderman, depending on what’s popular in your household - and they each come with a matching lunchbox (£10). They’re great quality and very affordable, so this is a great choice for younger children.

Kids' Ramble Rainbow Planet Earth Backpack by Frugi | John Lewis

Another lovely pick for youngsters is this vibrant Kids' Ramble Rainbow Planet Earth Backpack by Frugi at John Lewis (£30). This bag has reflective print details, side pockets, a zipped front pocket, plus an adjustable chest strap and name badge. It’s suitable for preschool or primary school children, and it’s a great sustainable choice - as with Frugi you know you’re going to get organic textiles, and it supports environmental charities from its profits.

FIORETTO School Bag | Amazon UK

This FIORETTO School Bag on Amazon (£23.99) will work for older children and teens. This lightweight backpack has a large main compartment for your child’s books and lunch, and it fits a 15.6 inch laptop - so it’s great for college kids carrying around their MacBook.

The bag has an anti-theft zippered pocket for valuables, and two side pockets for drinks or umbrellas. You can buy it in black, purple, grey, green and a range of other colours, and one reviewer says its ‘perfect for a high school child’ with plenty of room for all the essentials.

Smiggle Goal Kids Backpack and Lunchbox | Amazon UK

If you’ve got a football fanatic in your house, this Smiggle Goal Kids Backpack (£42.99) and matching Double Decker Lunchbox (£25.99) might be a winner. The backpack includes four zipped compartments, two drink bottle sleeves, a compartment for a 15-inch laptop, and a media pocket with headphone access.

The lunchbox has two insulated compartments, a name label and carry handle and removable strap. And there’s a matching water bottle and pencil case if you want to go all out.

All Gender Timberpack 22-Litre Backpack | Timberland