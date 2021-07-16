We’ve found the best electric standing fans for cooling you down this summer, from high street brands

Best for: stylish cooling

Dyson produces a fan-only version called the Cool but we are featuring this more expensive model because it cleans the air at the same time (you can read about this facet in our guide to Air Purifiers) and is more readily available to buy.

Along with its air cleaning tech, the tall-standing Purifier Cool also happens to be one of the most stylish and efficient fans in the industry.

Being of Dyson origin, it uses a powerful and very convoluted Air Multiplier to ram the rushing air through invisible vents on the inside of its empty elongated portal.

This not only creates a much more consistent breeze without any buffeting, but the whole bladeless assembly is really easy to keep clean – simply wipe down with a damp cloth.

The Purifier Cool comes with 10 fan speeds though it has to be said that the highest setting is fairly loud. It can also be controlled using the supplied magnetic remote control or the excellent Dyson Connect app.

One of the very best things about this fan is its wide-span oscillating function which ranges from 45˚ to a remarkable 350˚.