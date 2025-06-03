Butlins has raised the bar for family entertainment once again with the launch of its largest-ever Soft Play centre at Bognor Regis an exciting new addition included in the price of a family break or day pass.

Spanning an impressive 3,000 square feet and standing four storeys high, the new Soft Play is double the size of its predecessor and can welcome up to 200 energetic young visitors at once. Designed to delight and engage, this interactive and sensory-rich environment is a vibrant space where children can climb, bounce, explore, and let their imaginations run wild. To book your next Butlins adventure click here.

The towering eight-metre-high play structure is thoughtfully divided into three uniquely themed zones tailored to babies, toddlers, and junior adventurers. Each area features vibrant design inspired by Butlins beloved Skyline Gang characters, ensuring a magical and inclusive experience for all age groups.

While kids immerse themselves in the play centre, parents can relax in a new seating area, complete with refreshments and a clear view of the action. The layout ensures that adults can unwind and enjoy a coffee while keeping an eye on their little ones.

This expansion is part of Butlins £15 million investment into PLAYXPERIENCE a ground-breaking 50,000 square feet indoor activity centre that opened at Bognor Regis earlier this year. PLAYXPERIENCE features nine immersive gaming zones, blending physical play and digital fun in an all-weather space built for active family adventures.

For more information on Butlins, Bognor Regis, the new soft play area and the Skyline Gang click here.

