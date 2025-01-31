Berwick Kaler in the dame in 2022 | YP

A Sunderland theatre legend much-loved for his panto roles has made a surprise fictional comeback in a long-running BBC drama.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick Kaler, 78, was born in South Shields and grew up in Sunderland dreaming of a life on the stage.

His TV roles include appearances in North East classics such as Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Spender and Crocodile Shoes, and he has made it to the big screen in films such as A Knight’s Tale.

But it was playing the dame at the York Theatre Royal’s annual pantomime which brought him the most acclaim, delighting audiences each year from 1977.

In 2019, he moved to the York Grand Opera House, before retiring in 2023.

Berwick Kaler in the dame in 2022 | YP

However, the star is making a surprise - if fictional - return to panto in BBC Radio 4 serial The Archers.

After disaster befalls their planned post-Christmas pantomime trip, the folk of Ambridge decide to put on their own production - with ex-pat Geordie Joy Horville (played by Jackie Lye) tasked with finding a big name to front the show.

Joy, from Shieldfield in Newcastle, decides to approach Berwick, who has been left at a loose end after the cancellation of said disaster-struck panto, to see if he will play the dame in their production of Cinderella - hoping their shared North East roots will win him over.

The date is set for Friday, but with a ‘real-life’ pantomime villain determined to derail the show - not to mention an ongoing off-stage shoe-based dispute between two sisters - Joy and her comrades are up against it.

While Berwick is playing himself in four episodes of The Archers, his role will see him reunite with his fellow York panto veteran Martin Barrass, who is a settled-in member of the cast.

Martin, who performed alongside Berwick for 38 years, plays Joy’s partner Mick, a man which showbiz connections

Indeed, it is Mick who seals the deal with Berwick to help out Joy.

The York Press reported Martin was invited to join by The Archers editor Jeremy Howe, who was theatre director of York Theatre Royal in the 1980s.

Joy and Berwick are just part of the North East connection to The Archers.

And Felicity Finch, who plays Prudhoe-born Ruth Archer, was given an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the University of Sunderland in 2017 in recognition of her outstanding career as an actor, radio presenter and reporter.

Another North East-linked storyline comes in c/o of a younger character, Mia Grundy, who left Ambridge in September to study at Newcastle University.

Perhaps she will bump into some of Joy’s relations while she’s there.

:: The Archers airs Sunday-Friday at 7pm