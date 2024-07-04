10 incredible photos from a night out in South Tyneside in 2014

Who’s up for a 2014 night out in South Tyneside?

We are and we are doing it with 10 photos of people having a great time in Manhattans a decade ago.

Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, shared these photos with us and we thank him for the wonderful reminder.

All we need now is four you to take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . In the picture Looking back to 2014. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Enjoying the evening Such happy faces but do you recognise them? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Great times Taking you back to a Manhattans night out. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette Photo Sales