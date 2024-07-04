10 incredible photos from a night out in South Tyneside in 2014

By Evie Lake
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:45 BST

Let’s rewind to a night on the town 10 years ago.

Who’s up for a 2014 night out in South Tyneside?

We are and we are doing it with 10 photos of people having a great time in Manhattans a decade ago.

Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, shared these photos with us and we thank him for the wonderful reminder.

All we need now is four you to take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Looking back to 2014.

1. In the picture

Looking back to 2014. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Such happy faces but do you recognise them?

2. Enjoying the evening

Such happy faces but do you recognise them? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Taking you back to a Manhattans night out.

3. Great times

Taking you back to a Manhattans night out. | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

Have you spotted someone you know in these pictures?

4. Time for a photo

Have you spotted someone you know in these pictures? | SGPhoto: Shields Gazette

