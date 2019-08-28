10 South Tyneside pubs and clubs we've loved and lost - how many of them can you remember?
Many popular pubs and clubs in South Tyneside have sadly closed their doors over the years but they live on in the memories of punters.
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 16:43
Former haunts include the Harbour Lights and The Waters Edge in South Shields and the Grey Horse in Whitburn. who have all served their last orders.
And just this month The Neon Social Club, in Jarrow, was demolished to make way for new housing.
What are your memories of these much-loved venues?
Do you have photos from happy times there?
Share them with the Gazette by emailing: gazette.news@jpimedia.co.uk