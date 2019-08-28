Some of the South Tyneside pubs that have now closed.

10 South Tyneside pubs and clubs we've loved and lost - how many of them can you remember?

Many popular pubs and clubs in South Tyneside have sadly closed their doors over the years but they live on in the memories of punters.

By Sophie Brownson
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 16:43

Former haunts include the Harbour Lights and The Waters Edge in South Shields and the Grey Horse in Whitburn. who have all served their last orders.

And just this month The Neon Social Club, in Jarrow, was demolished to make way for new housing.

What are your memories of these much-loved venues?

Do you have photos from happy times there?

1. Closure of the Harbour Lights, Lawe Road

The Harbour Lights, Lawe Road, South Shields, closed in January 2019.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. The Neon Social Club Nairn Street, Jarrow. Picture by Frank Reid

The Neon Social Club, on Nairn Street, in the town’s Scotch Estate, was demolished in August 2019. Businessman Tony Singh, who runs Premier Leisure Company and owns the site and several pubs across South Tyneside, has been given planning permission to redevelop the land. He has been given approval to build 12 two- and three-bedroom properties on the plot.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. The Water's Edge pub.

The Water's Edge pub, South Shields, closed around 2018. Plans have been submitted to turn the site into a three-storey, 23-apartment complex on the site and a two-day hearing has been arranged for October to decide on its future.

Photo: JPI

4. The former Whitburn Lodge pub, Mill Lane, Whitburn.

The former Whitburn Lodge pub, Mill Lane, Whitburn. It closed around 2013 and has fallen into a fall into a state of wrack and ruin. Its owners had hoped to turn it into a wedding and events venue but were unable to push forward with the proposals. Since then village campaign group Whitburn Forum has been pushing for residents to have a greater say on its future.

Photo: Tim Richardson

