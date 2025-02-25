Schools, factories, pubs and swimming pools of the past are all included in our Shields Gazette look back at buildings we have lost.
Have a look and see how many you remember.
1 / 3
Have a look and see how many of these South Tyneside buildings you remember through our demolition pictures.
Schools, factories, pubs and swimming pools of the past are all included in our Shields Gazette look back at buildings we have lost.
Have a look and see how many you remember.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.