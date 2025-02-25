11 lost buildings of South Tyneside: Pictured before they fell to the bulldozer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 15:29 BST

Have a look and see how many of these South Tyneside buildings you remember through our demolition pictures.

Just think. All of these buildings were once part of the borough’s skyline.

Schools, factories, pubs and swimming pools of the past are all included in our Shields Gazette look back at buildings we have lost.

Have a look and see how many you remember.

The June 1972 demolition of Laygate Junior School. Tell us if you were a pupil there.

1. Laygate Junior School

The June 1972 demolition of Laygate Junior School. Tell us if you were a pupil there. | sg Photo: Shiels Gazette

St Mary's Church, Tyne Dock was under demolition when this photo was taken in January 1982.

2. St Mary's Church

St Mary's Church, Tyne Dock was under demolition when this photo was taken in January 1982. | sg

Taking you back to the 1982 demolition of part of South Shields Town Hall.

3. South Shields Town Hall

Taking you back to the 1982 demolition of part of South Shields Town Hall. | sg

The demolition of the former Jarrow School which was well under way when this photo was taken in 2010.

4. Jarrow School

The demolition of the former Jarrow School which was well under way when this photo was taken in 2010. | sg Photo: SN

