Chris Ramsey's Metro Radio Arena show in 2017. We're backing him to perform another excellent show this weekend.

11 pictures of Chris Ramsey in action as we prepare to cheer him on once more in Strictly Come Dancing

Shields funnyman Chris Ramsey is going great guns on Strictly Come Dancing – so how about a retro tribute to show our love for South Tyneside’s very own.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 11th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Friday, 11th October 2019, 06:00 am

Chris and his dance partner Karen Hauer are putting in the hard graft as they prepare for week 4 of the television favourite.

Back home, his fans are lapping up the fun – and quite some considerable style - that Chris is bringing to dancing.

So here’s a selection of some favourite Chris Ramsey moments over the years.

And it comes with a message to the man himself as he gets ready to perform once more – Haway the lad!

1. Back to 2007

Our photographer snapped Chris in 2007.

Photo: IB

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Laughs galore in Hebburn

A 2013 scene during filming for Hebburn.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Another view from 12 years ago

All smiles from the South Tyneside fans favourite in 2007.

Photo: IB

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Another 2013 view

Chris Ramsey and Vic Reeve filming on location for Hebburn.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3